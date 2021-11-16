Dorothy Nell Cunningham Linnabery, 90, of Reidsville, North Carolina, formerly of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
Roden-Pryor Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021, in Restland Cemetery at Roxton, Texas with Dr. Tim Reger officiating.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1931, a daughter of Albert and Nellie Kirkham Cunningham, of Paris. She married Gilbert Linnabery, of Kansas City, Missouri, in 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband.
She attended schools in Alexandria, Virginia and Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated high school in Kansas City and was employed there prior to returning to Paris where she retired from an administrative position at Babcock & Wilcox. Following her retirement, she relocated to North Carolina to reside with family members.
She was a member of Oak Park Methodist Church in Paris and a member of Cherry Grove Independent Baptist Church in Gibsonville, North Carolina.
Surviving are four sons, Robert Linnabery, of Huntsville, Texas, David Linnabery, of Reidsville, North Carolina, Richard Linnabery and wife, Jana, of Granbury, Texas and Thomas Linnabery and wife, Brenda, of Melissa, Texas; also a brother, James Cunningham and wife, Elizabeth, of Paris; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas. Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas.
Services are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham, Street, Paris, Texas.
