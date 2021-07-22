Bethlehem Baptist Church, Bonham, Texas, will mark its 150th anniversary on Sunday with special services at 2:30 p.m., at the church.
Morning worship begins at 10 a.m., and a lunch will follow.
Guest speaker at the anniversary service is Alton Blakeley, pastor at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist church of Dennison.
“We are asking all members and visitors to wear a mask during any of our services and follow the COVID Safety Protocol we currently have in place,” said church administrator/marketing Tim La Vergne II. “We would love to have the community join us on this very historic milestone.”
Bethlehem Baptist Church - The House of Bread is at 1415 Franklin Ave. in Bonham. The Rev. Stuart P. Courtney is senior pastor. Call 903-583-8061.
Services are broadcast on the church’s website and social media channels. Online giving is available at bethlehemofbonham.net.
