SEPT. 18 to SEPT. 22
Structure Fire
Sept. 18
1:16 to 1:31 p.m.: 633 Stone Ave.
Sept. 19
5:39 to 5:40 a.m.: 610 Deshong Drive.
5:21 to 5:28 p.m.: 239 20th St. SE.
10:14 to 10:22 p.m.: 3558 NE Loop 286.
Sept. 20
10:43 to 11:26 a.m.: 683 25th St. SE.
Sept. 21
6:02 to 6:16 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
8:04 to 8:30 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
Trash Fire
Sept. 20
7:31 to 7:42 p.m.: 1044 14th St. NE.
7:40 to 8:15 p.m.: 84 CR 42000.
Vehicle Fire
Sept. 21
4:44 to 5:44 a.m.: 4600 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sept. 18
12:34 to 12:38 p.m.: 200 CR 33060.
1:14 to 1:39 p.m.: 1900 SW Loop 286.
3:39 to 4:17 p.m.: 989 CR 33060.
First Responder
Sept. 18
7:57 to 8:12 a.m.: 3920 Alpine St.
11:07 to 11:15 a.m.: 425 14th St. NE.
Sept. 19
3:15 to 3:29 a.m.: 1444 14th St. NE.
6:46 to 7:23 a.m.: 1500 Highway 19/24.
11:24 to 11:40 a.m.: 705 33rd St. NE.
Sept. 20
4:35 to 4:58 a.m.: 1925 Brown Ave.
7:15 to 7:31 a.m.: 1675 Ballard Drive.
8:29 to 8:42 a.m. 2760 Willow Bend.
1:14 to 1:44 p.m.: 105 28th St. NW.
Sept. 21
5:15 to 5:35 p.m.: 35 FM 2820.
2:53 to 3:59 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
Sept. 22
4:16 to 4:39 a.m., 1844 W, Houston St.
Vehicle Crash
w/ Injury
Sept. 18
5:15 to 5:30 p.m.: 2500 N. Main St.
5:16 to 5:25 p.m.: 3400 Lamar Ave.
Sept. 21
3:37 to 3:58 a.m.: 2000 E.
Cherry St.
10:35 to 10:42 p.m., 2855 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Sept. 21
9:10 to 9:41 a.m., 1411 19th St. NW.
Public Service
Sept. 18
9:41 to 9:54 a.m.: 3855 Jefferson Road.
Sept. 19
2:34 to 2:49 p.m.: 4520 E. Welch Circle.
8:48 to 10:18 p.m.: 2675 41st St. SE
Sept. 20
11:28 to 12:22 p.m.: 1815 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Sept. 21
8:29 to 8:45 a.m., 1815 Martin Luther King Drive.
Sept. 22
4:54 to 5:02 a.m., 635 24th St. NW.
