Melvin Dewayne Smith “Bubba”, 48, of Blossom passed away on April 14, 2022 at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation services are under the care of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Services will be held at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas on April 30, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Melvin was born on Oct. 11, 1973 to Melvin Clarence Smith and Jo Ann Humphrey Smith.
He married Elaine Allen Smith on June 15, 1993.
Bubba made a career and life as a mechanic. He was a simple man, loving, caring, and giving to all. He never met a stranger and was a friend for life. He was the go to guy for anything. Always happy, ready to help, you always had a home if needed, the door was always open. He loved family, friends, cars, fishing and being with everyone. A humble man, everyone that knew him loved him. He fought a hard battle with his illnesses and never gave up. To know him, everyone said he was the toughest man and kindest person to ever know.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Jo Ann Smith; son, Dakota Tye Allen Smith; and step-father, James Hess.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Smith; daughter, Madison Delainey Smith; brothers, Jason Benedict and wife, Cassie, Justin Hess and wife, Kara, Josh Hess; sisters, Renay Filkins and husband, Ernie, Mindy Tribble and husband, Steve and Christy Gosha and husband, Tracy; and he had so many nieces, nephews and great ones as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends that there is not enough paper to write them all.
He will be forever missed. He loved us all with all his heart and he knew that we felt the same.
