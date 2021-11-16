Express Employment Professionals recently donated $3,000 to Paris Junior College to fund general scholarships. Shown from left are PJC President, Dr. Pam Anglin, Express Employment Professionals franchisee Rocky Gill, Employment Specialist Tish Marshall from the Paris office and Regional Chief Operating Officer Lisa Allen.
Express Employment Professionals recently presented a $3,000 check to Paris Junior College. The funds are meant for general scholarships to assist PJC students.
“We are grateful to be in a community that has such a good institution for higher learning like Paris Junior College,” said Rocky Gill, Express Employment Professionals franchisee. “We’re doing business here, we want to take care of companies here, and we want to support the infrastructure of our education system. So we’re really thankful to be here and thankful to be partners with you all.”
Express Employment Professionals is a leading staffing provider helping job seekers find work with a wide variety of local businesses. The Express office is A locally owned small business with access to international resources, the Express office is located at 2751 E. Price St. in Paris. Founded in 1983, Express today employs more than 526,000 people across more than 830 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
“We are honored to receive the contribution toward scholarships at PJC from Express Employment Professionals,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “This donation will help some PJC students continue their education and prepare for a career.”
PJC offers a number of short-term noncredential and certificate and degree programs designed to aid people in finding good jobs and improving their career and income.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.