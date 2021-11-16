Express Employment Donation 10-20-21.jpg

Express Employment Professionals recently donated $3,000 to Paris Junior College to fund general scholarships. Shown from left are PJC President, Dr. Pam Anglin, Express Employment Professionals franchisee Rocky Gill, Employment Specialist Tish Marshall from the Paris office and Regional Chief Operating Officer Lisa Allen.

Express Employment Professionals recently presented a $3,000 check to Paris Junior College. The funds are meant for general scholarships to assist PJC students.

“We are grateful to be in a community that has such a good institution for higher learning like Paris Junior College,” said Rocky Gill, Express Employment Professionals franchisee. “We’re doing business here, we want to take care of companies here, and we want to support the infrastructure of our education system. So we’re really thankful to be here and thankful to be partners with you all.”

Express Employment Professionals is a leading staffing provider helping job seekers find work with a wide variety of local businesses. The Express office is A locally owned small business with access to international resources, the Express office is located at 2751 E. Price St. in Paris. Founded in 1983, Express today employs more than 526,000 people across more than 830 franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

“We are honored to receive the contribution toward scholarships at PJC from Express Employment Professionals,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “This donation will help some PJC students continue their education and prepare for a career.”

PJC offers a number of short-term noncredential and certificate and degree programs designed to aid people in finding good jobs and improving their career and income.

