Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Sherman Street at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday. During the investigation, officers were told that Chadrick Durial Woodberry, 31, had a “bomb” by the front door.
Officers said they found five bottles of gasoline and a sock sticking out of the top. Police said the bottles were “Molotov Cocktails.”
Woodberry was arrested and charged with five counts of prohibited weapons. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Paris police responded to 73 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.