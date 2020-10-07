Bonnie Mae Dicken, 81, of Sumner, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with Duane Hamil officiating. Burial will follow in Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dicken, the daughter of James Allen Smith and Mae Pope Smith, was born on March 22, 1939, in Detroit, Texas.
She worked at Cherry Street Manor Nursing Home as a CNA before beginning work at the Campbell Soup Company Cafeteria. Bonnie later worked at Jordan Home Health Care until retirement. Bonnie was a member of Breakthrough Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pinkney Dicken; two sisters, Dorothy Beachamp and Anna Lou Williams; and one brother, Alvin Smith.
Survivors include six children, Patricia Murray, of Paris, Ronald Fulce, of Nacogdoches, Georgia Martin, of Copperas Cove, Billy Dicken, of Paris, Melissa Remsburg, of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania and Susie Tolleson, of Paris; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
