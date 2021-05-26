Dr. Robert Owin Zimmerman, 59, of Paris, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2021 at home with his loving wife, Robyn by his bedside.
Robert was born on Nov. 8, 1962 in Artesia, New Mexico, to George and Patria Cole Zimmerman. Robert lived and worked in the Paris area most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Zimmerman.
Robert is survived by the love of his life for 25 years, Robyn Lynn Carroll Zimmerman, of Paris, Texas; son, Garrett Lane Vick and wife, Bethany; daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Zimmerman; and Thomas Zimmerman and wife, Romy, all from Paris, Texas; nephews, John Robert Zimmerman and Michael George Zimmerman and wife, Karina, from the Florida area; and niece, Olivia Cobb, from the Colorado area.
Robert wanted you to know this final thought:
"I spent the last six months not as a man dying, but as a man living!”
In lieu of flowers, Robert requested you please donate to one the following charities: Christians in Action, Paris Pregnancy Care Center, Kings Daughters and Salvation Army.
Visitation will be held on May 27, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Covenant Christian Church. Funeral will follow starting at 10:30 a.m. at Covenant Christian Church with Pastor Steve Russell.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at rodenpryor.com.
