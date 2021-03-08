Peggy Anita Noble-Morgan was born on July 22, 1955 in Dallas, Texas and passed away on March 5, 2021 in Paris.
She lived a long and humble life. She loved her family and enjoyed good company. She always wore a smile and had a snappy comeback.
Peggy passed away in her sleep, peacefully in the comfort and privacy of her own home. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clois and Lovie Noble; her sisters, Fay Spain, Nelda Coker and Debra Coker; her brother, Mitchell Cupp; nephew, DD; and niece, Sheryl.
She is survived by her daughter, Candace Morgan; grandchildren, Breanna, Jeremiah and Nathan Crutchfield; brothers, Larry and Steve Coker; sisters, Angela Davis and Melissa McQueen; and many, many more nieces and nephews.
