Paula J. Cole passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2022.
She was blessed with her children at her side.
Paula was born on Jan. 25, 1943 in Hillsboro, Texas, the daughter of Paul Owens and Juanita Avants.
After serving in the US Army she worked for the Veterans Hospital in Bonham, Texas for 25 years.
She is survived by her children, Pamela, Ken and Billy Jack; daughter-in-law, Lori; son-in-law, John; grandchildren, Cody, Tandon, Josh, Levi; one great- granddaughter, Jayla Marie; brothers, Billy and Lanton; nieces and nephews. She had many very close friends that she loved like family.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Owens and Juanita Avants; sister, Peggy Nichols; her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
May she rest in Peace and God Rest and Protect her “Till We Meet Again”.
A visitation with friends and family will be at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mrs. Cole will be interred at DFW National Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. She will receive military honors.
