A group of Texas Republicans are suing to stop Gov. Greg Abbott’s extension of the early voting period during the pandemic. In July, Abbott added six days to the early voting period, moving the start date up to Oct. 13 from Oct. 19. The lawsuit, filed with the Texas Supreme Court, says the move defied election law that requires early voting to start on the 17th day before the election (or the next business day after if the 17th falls on a weekend). Do you support Abbott’s extension of the early voting period?

