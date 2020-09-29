SEPT. 25 to SEPT. 29
Paris Police Department
Jerry Wayne Day, 38: Parole violation warrant.
Dwayne Eugene Donelan, 50: Possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
Jeremy Joe Frye, 42: DWI and resisting or evading arrest.
Mark James Hlas, 39: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Janice Marie Kennison, 35: Failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired motor vehicle registration.
Rendon Cole Langston, 25: DWI, theft of property less than $2,500 and duty on striking fixture.
John David McCool, 53: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief more than $100.
Christopher Lee Mounce, 32: Parole violation warrant.
Areginald Demond Sanders, 41: Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Lonny Brian Sheffield, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, failure to display driver’s license and expired motor vehicle registration.
Sarah Michelle Watts, 38: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Rebecca Joyce Pittman, 26: Public intoxication.
Brian Dee Whisenhunt, 50: Possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and DWI.
Crystal Ann Smith, 40: Assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Gabrielle Nicole Harwell, 21: Assault causing bodily injury.
Mattilyn Nicole Golightly, 21: Assault causing bodily injury.
Jeffrey Charles Fendley, 50: Order reset-bond/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, repeat offender.
