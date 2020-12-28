Covid Update.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Monday reported the county's 75th and 76th Covid-19 related deaths. They included a 54-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman, according to the district.

At the same time, the district reported 71 new cases. That brings the total case count since testing began in March to 3,800, with 1,875 of those confirmed through PCR testing, 1,877 confirmed with antigen testing and 48 through antibody testing.

