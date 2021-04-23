When officers responded to a security check at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Grand Avenue, they made contact with several people who were reportedly using narcotics and in possession of firearms.
Officers recovered one stolen firearm from the subjects and a quantity of suspected narcotics that had been apparently packaged for sale. Officers made three arrests resulting in the following charges: Chadwich Smith, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; Howard Browner, charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a restricted item in penal facility, and unlawful carrying of a weapon; and Zhandervion Lane, charged with theft of a firearm.
All three were processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Police arrest one in vehicle theft case
Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1400 block of West Cherry Street. The complainant, who met the officers elsewhere, said the vehicle had been taken by people she knew while she had been asleep at a residence on Cherry Street. The complainant had not given the suspects permission to use her vehicle.
Officers were able to ascertain a license number for the vehicle from past interactions with the complainant. The reporting officer later located the vehicle traveling in the area of the theft. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, one suspect exited it and fled on foot. The other was stopped and placed under arrest for the theft.
Andrew Martyn Smith was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was processed and taken to Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 128 calls for service and arrested seven people Thursday.
