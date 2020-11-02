Glee Emmite of Paris, Texas was named Downtowner of the year for 2020 by the Texas Downtown Association. The Texas Downtown Association sponsors the annual program to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas.
Downtowner of the Year recognizes a person who has shown an exemplary commitment to the downtown revitalization program though time given, resources and leadership. A panel of judges select only one winner from all the nominations across the state of Texas.
Glee's nomination was submitted in July 2020 during the TDA President’s awards nomination cycle. Several people gathered information to write a narrative highlighting Glee's strength, volunteer efforts and the contributions to downtown Paris and the impact on the community her revitalization efforts have made.
TDA was established in 1985 to connect and serve communities that are committed to downtown vitality. The organization is an independent, statewide nonprofit that represents cities and towns of all sizes, economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, local organizations, small businesses, and individuals.
“Nominating Glee for this award was so important to us. She naturally gives us great things to brag about," says Cheri Bedford, Paris Main Street Project Coordinator. "I think I can speak for everyone who knows Glee that she is well deserving of this recognition. The downtown commercial district is positively impacted and the community is inspired by the guidance, dedication, and determination represented in Glee Emmite."
To read about of her accomplishments, see the Texas Downtown Facebook post from Oct. 29 recognizing her as Downtowner of the Year.
One hundred and four entries were submitted in 10 different categories from communities across the state. Due to the number of entries, the entries were divided up into two categories – Design and Achievement – with separate expert professionals serving as judging panels for each group.
Achievement Panel judges were: AJ Fawver, Verdunity; P.A. Geddie, County Line Magazine; Lynda Humble, Consultant; and Julie Kunkle, Open Sky Media, Inc.
Winners were announced in a series of virtual live Facebook Videos release throughout the week of Oct. 27 to kick-off the virtual 2020 Texas Downtown Conference scheduled Nov. 9-12. For more information about the President’s Awards or other programs of the Texas Downtown Association, please visit www.texasdowntown.org. Applications for the 2021 awards program will open in the spring.
