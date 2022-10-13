John Milton Good passed away at his home on Oct. 8, 2022.
He was born in Cooper, Texas on April 27, 1924. He was the only child of Opal Early Good and Houston Baker “Bussy” Good.
He attended Paris Schools through high school and was a proud member of the class of 1944 at Texas A&M University, College Station. His education was interrupted his freshman year when he was drafted. John served in Europe as part of the 83rd Infantry Division. He participated in the Battle Huertgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge. Upon completion of service, he returned to A&M and graduated in 1949 with a degree in Agriculture.
He returned to Paris and went to work for Lamar Creamery. He married Ann Elizabeth Walberg on Jan. 20, 1950. Their first daughter, Peggy, was born the next year followed by Carolyn and Laura.
He established Good Leasing and Sales in the early 1970s. He provided sales and repairs for commercial refrigeration and ice machines.
When he retired, he and Ann enjoyed traveling in Europe and the United States. He enjoyed playing golf and the friendships he had with his golfing buddies. He and Ann also participated in several couples’ golf groups. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in Paris from the age of three years old until his death. He served on various church boards and committees in the community. He was a proud member of the Delta Bank Board of Directors in Cooper, Texas. His family had served as members since 1908. He was a member of Rotary Club, Elks Club and Paris Golf and Country Club. He also participated in several Men’s coffee groups throughout his retirement years.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Ann; daughters, Peggy Bryant (Larry), of Monahans, TexaS, Carolyn Valco (Thomas), of Klondike, Texas, Laura Johnson (Mark) of College Station, Texas; grandchildren, Josh Bryant, Beth Klasskin (Steve), Kimberly Holt (Michael), John Valco (Gina), Ryan Johnson (Heather), Rachel Hemken (Ryan); and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Cooper, Texas at a later date.
Arrangements are under the supervision of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Paris, Texas. Visitation will follow immediately after the service.
