At 8:49 p.m. Friday, police responded to an assault in the 2000 block of Brown Avenue. The complainant reported that her ex-boyfriend, Mark James Hlas Jr, arrived at her house and pointed a gun at her. Hlas was located leaving the scene and was arrested.
Hlas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon was reported as being a BB gun. No one was injured in the incident, and Hlas was taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man charged with felony DWI
Police were called to the 3100 block of Stacy Lane at 5:18 p.m. Saturday about some property damage. While enroute, the complainant reported that a white Chevrolet pickup had struck their mailbox, had stolen a stepladder and trash can and was leaving the scene.
Officers found the suspect vehicle in the 600 block of 32nd Street. The driver, 25-year-old Renden Cade Langston, was believed to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. Langston was charged with driving while intoxicated, theft and leaving the scene of an accident.
The investigation showed Langston had at least two prior theft convictions, and one prior DWI conviction. The theft charge was enhanced to a felony.
Langston was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Man reports daughter in car when shots were fired
Paris Police spoke with a complainant of an aggravated assault at 7:21 p.m. Saturday, and were told that on Friday, at about 11 p.m., the complainant was stopped at a traffic light in the 700 block of North Main Street when he saw a white car behind him. He said that someone then shot two bullets through his back window.
The complainant reported that there was an incident with a similar vehicle the night before where an unknown person had displayed a pistol. The complainant reported that when he was shot at, he had his infant daughter in the vehicle with him. No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.
Man faces tampering with evidence charge after traffic stop
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 15th Street NE at 3:45 p.m. Sunday for the driver not wearing a seat belt. Just before the vehicle stopped, the officer said he saw the driver throw something from the vehicle. Once the item was recovered, it was found to be three glass pipes that had been used to smoke narcotics.
The driver, Dwayne Eugene Donelan, 50, of Paris, was placed under arrest and charged with tampering with evidence. Donelan was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. A passenger was also arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Break-in assault investigated as a burglary
Paris police responded to an assault in the 300 block of NW 3rd Street NW at 1:13 a.m. Friday. The complainant reported that a known suspect forced their way into the house through the front door. Once inside, the suspect assaulted the complainant, police were told. The incident is being investigated as a burglary, and the investigation continues.
Paris men arrested on outstanding warrants
Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of North Main Street at 9:48 p.m. Friday for a defective license plate light. One of the occupants, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Mounce, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Mounce was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Jerry Wayne Day III, 38, of Paris, was stopped in the 1900 block of North Main Street due to an ongoing investigation of an unrelated matter, and officers found he had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Day was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
While investigating an incident in the 2600 block of 19th Street NW, police arrested John David McCool, 53, of Paris. McCool was found to have a felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor theft warrant. McCool was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating vehicle burglary, stolen debit card
At 10:54 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of DeShong Drive. The complainant reported that someone had broken the front passenger window and had stolen a wallet containing personal identification and a debit card. The card was found to have been later used at an ATM machine. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating motel room burglary
Police responded to a motel room burglary in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. It was reported that someone had entered the rented motel room and had stolen several items while the complainant was away from the room. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 234 calls for service and arrested 11 people during the weekend.
