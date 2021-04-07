Eunice Leona Sugg, 90, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Pavilion of Union Cemetery in Taylortown, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends at the pavilion one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Sugg, the daughter of John William Criswell Sr. and Mary Caldwell Criswell, was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in Idalou, Texas.
On Feb. 5, 1954, she married Billy Joe “Bill” Sugg, building 36 years of family and memories before his death on July 24, 1990.
Eunice worked for a time at the Timex Watch Factory in Abilene and at Hollywood Vassarette in Paris. She also worked in home health and as a bookkeeper. She was a master seamstress. She enjoyed quilting, word search puzzles, gardening and crochet. There are hundreds of homes that have items crocheted by Eunice, which she generously gave away.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Pat Persley; a son-in-law, Buford McMikel; a grandson, Ray Sugg; and a great-grandson, Dustin Elrod; along with three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include four children, Mary McMikel, Jo Cook and husband, Freddy, Billy Sugg and Shirlene Harrell and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Tammy Filkins, Tina Crain, Kevin Cook, Nikki Preston, Reagan Walker, Ryan Harrell, Jackee Persley, Renee Sugg and Ashley Johnson; 24 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Rose Marie Roberts and husband, Pat; and sisters-in-law, Katherine Sugg, Ella Sugg, Alta Preston, Betty Simpson and husband, Cody and Nell Criswell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Her grandchildren will serve as casket bearers.
