BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet 10 minutes prior to its normal 9 a.m. Tuesday start to host a public hearing regarding zoning text amendments of the Lake Zoning Regulations, including definition changes. The meeting is physically closed to the public, but may be attended via Zoom at meeting ID 849 0922 5584.
The regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. using the same Zoom meeting ID. Agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and the Covid Vaccine Call Center, as well as the county’s winter weather disaster declaration. Also on the agenda is possible action on a resolution to accept grant funding for the Structured Family Therapy Program, approval of Lake Zoning Regulations changes, a guardrail and posts donation from GHB in Bonham to Precinct 1, and approval of a letter regarding support of an ICU at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham.
