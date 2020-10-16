Willie Dee Ausmus, 88, of Paris, Texas passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tony Vanderwilt and Jerry Hostetler officiating. Private burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Paris. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Covid 19 guidelines will be in effect under supervision of the staff.
Willie Dee was born on Sept. 18, 1932 in Paris, Texas, to Dewey and Maggie Helms Ausmus. He married Mary Abbott on March 8, 1952 in Arkansas.
Mr. Ausmus was a veteran of the Korean Conflict as an Intelligence NCO. He served 11 months in Korea and four years of active service in the Air Force. He retired as plant manager for UARCO Inc. of Paris until the plant closed in 1994. His industrious abilities and dedication helped him work his way through every department at UARCO before achieving the manager’s job.
He was eager for public service of the community as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite and Master Mason, president of the Rotary Club and past LT. Governor of Northeast Texas Optimist Club, Active Director and president of Lamar County Chamber of Commerce 1983 to 1984, Salvation Army Board and United Fund, Chairman of Child Welfare Board. He and his wife, Mary, were long time members of First Baptist Church and later Cornerstone Church, both of Paris, Texas.
He was an avid golfer and loved competing in tournaments, especially with his gifted wife, Mary. They competed in tournaments in Arkansas and various locations of Texas. He loved to quail hunt and fish. He spent countless weekends on the lake boating, fishing, camping and dragging skiers around.
Willie Dee is the last of his generation of family having been preceded in death by his wife, Mary Abbott Ausmus; his parents, three brothers, Verdel and wife, Molly, Virgil and wife, Merle, Dewey Ausmus Jr. and wife, Nina; one sister, Pauline Hyatt and husband, Eugene; one son, David Ausmus; and one grandson, Darren Ausmus.
He is survived by four grandchildren, Christian Ausmus, Brytinie Nichole Ausmus, Matthew Ausmus and Renee Jordan; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ann Abbott Brazeal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Christian Ausmus, Matthew Ausmus, Charles Ausmus, Paul Brown, Josh Hostetler, Benzy Hostetler, Gabriel Ausmus and Justin Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cornerstone Church benevolence fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ausmus family at fry-gibbs.com.
