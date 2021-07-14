Glen Nix Forrest, age 90, of Naples, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Pittsburg, Texas.
Glen was born on July 16, 1930, in Daingerfield, Texas, to Lee Roy and Nila Bell Nix Forrest.
Glen was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas. He spent his working life at Reilly Industries in Lone Star, Texas from 1951 to 1995, retiring as plant manager. Glen was a United States Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Belden Masonic Lodge where he held the degree of Master Mason. He was also a former member of the Paul Pewitt School Board.
Glen’s favorite pastime was riding horses, a hobby he truly loved. He also enjoyed traveling, playing dominoes, working in his shop and visiting with people. Glen would go to the 67 boat ramp nearly every day to check out the fishermen. He also enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Mavericks and the news on TV. He especially enjoyed reading the Texarkana Gazette, but was not a fan of iPads.
He was quiet, but had a great laugh and a quick wit. Glen was a loving family man that was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Out of all the things he achieved in his life, his family was his greatest accomplishment.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Joshua Andrew Lee.
Glen’s wife of 70 years, Patricia “Pat” Forrest, passed away earlier the same day.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Kay Forrest, of Omaha, Gary and Susan Forrest, of Sumner, Texas and Tim and Jan Forrest, of Omaha; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Terry Lee, of Daingerfield, Texas; three brothers, Al and Martha Forrest, of Longview, Texas, Rex and Bonnie Forrest, of Texarkana, Arkansas and John and Margie Forrest, of Daingerfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Sheree Forrest, Jimmy and Ashley Womack, Ryan and Nicole Forrest, Brandon and Stacey Darden, Todd and Callie Lee, Seth and Brandi Lee; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one due in Sept.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Springhill Cemetery in Naples, Texas, with the Rev. Nolan Richey and the Rev. James Cheatham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Omaha Cares or Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.