JoAnn Moore, 64, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with The Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
JoAnn was born in Paris, Texas on Aug. 15, 1958 to Harvey “Toad” and Violet Dillard.
She was very proud to be a Nurse. She married Jeff Moore on Aug. 21, 1992.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Moore; children, JoLynne McFatridge and husband, Jeremy, John Goss and wife, Melynda, Jana Moore and husband, Tim, Misty Johnson and husband, Raydean, Jessica Moore Resendiz; grandchildren, Whitney Gibson, Ashley Gibson, Emily Gibson, Brooklyn McFatridge, Zachary Pratt, Brylei Moore, Maci Moore, Bayleigh Goss, Kayleigh Dority, Ally Dority, Lyla Johnson, Mattie Johnson, Chloe Resendiz, Aleiya Resendiz, Paizley Resendiz; great-grandchildren, Rheyn Dangerfield, Camrie King, Kalani King, Jaire McCarty; sister, Jan Pennington; mother-in-law, Peggy Daugherty; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Judy Winchester; brothers, Gene Dillard and Jerry Dillard.
Serving as Pallbearers will be John Goss, Gerry Young, Brad Dillard, Jeremy McFatridge, Scott Samson, Tim Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gary Goss and Zachary Pratt.
The family would like to thank Dr. Devabratra Ganguly, Dr. Mark Greenwell and staff, as well as Brentwood Terrace and Platinum Hospice for all of their help and continued support for our family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Moore family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
