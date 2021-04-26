Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of Clarksville Street for running a red light at 3:03 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle then fled from the officer and eventually struck a pipe fence in the first block of Graham Street. The driver, 45-year-old Tommy Lee Davis, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Davis was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police charge man with firearm, drug possession
Clay Cole Davoust, 24, of Lamar County, was arrested in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:39 p.m. Friday. Davoust was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
During the arrest, Davoust gave the officer a false name and was found to be in possession of a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, police said. Davoust was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resist arrest search or transport and fail to identify.
He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Paris woman charged with meth possession
At 4:54 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Hubbard Street. The two persons involved were found to have outstanding warrants.
Misty Von Decker, 35, of Paris, was found to have a motion to adjudicate warrant out of Wood County. During the arrest, Decker was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. Decker was charged with possession of a controlled substance. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Vehicle burglary, card fraud reported
Police responded to a vehicle burglary of a vehicle in the 800 block of Deshong Drive at 4:31 p.m. Saturday. The complainant reported someone had entered her vehicle and had stolen her wallet out of her purse. The complainant said someone had used her credit/debit card at a store in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue since that time.
The incidents are under investigation.
Police investigating stolen vehicle report
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft report in the 1000 block of Jackson Street at 12:51 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported they let a known person spend the night at their residence and when they woke the next morning, found the person and the vehicle were not at the residence.
The incident is under investigation.
Shooting victim treated and released
At 4:58 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of West Kaufman Street. The reporting person said a man had approached them and told them he had been shot. The man then ran back towards Bonham Street where he had come from. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate him. At about 10:33 p.m., officers found the man in a vehicle parked outside a convenience store. He was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 247 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend ending at midnight Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.