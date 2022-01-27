Byron Dennis, 82, of Sumner passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services were held at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. with Duane Hamil and Steven Kelley officiating. Family burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery.
Byron was born on Dec. 26, 1939, the son of William “Brooks” Dennis and Mary Ruth Armstrong Dennis.
He was married to Ruth Garrett from 1959 until her death in 2016. He later married Barbara A. Brannan on Oct. 13, 2018 in Sumner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Ruth.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Rhonda Mallory and husband, F.D.; Randy Dennis, Carla Beers and husband, Brandon; grandchildren, Zach Michael (Cheryl), Tyler Michael (Haley), Melody Williams (James), Robin Mallory, Randa Van Noord (Wade), Brooks Dennis; great-grandchildren, Blayden, Paxton, Tyler-Kate, Miller Michael, Addy and Ava Michael, Shiola Johnson, Haleigh and Elijah Van Noord and Cora Williams. Also survived by sisters, Imogene Taack, Mary Kay Cooper; along with one niece, Elesha Martin; and one nephew, Terry Cooper.
Pallbearers were Jeff Bolton, Steven Kelley, Wayne Streety, Ronald Pollard, Ronnie Bass and Bobby Slagle.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Cowboy Church in the Camp.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.