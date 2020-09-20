Paris Regional Medical Center welcomed Andrew Fraser, DO, to its staff, and he will be offering general surgery services to patients throughout Paris and the surrounding region.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Fraser and his expertise to the PRMC team,” said Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Fraser comes to us with an extensive clinical education background and we are eager to be able to provide more extensive general surgery services to our community and service area.”
Fraser graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015. He completed his general surgery residency at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, where he was a recipient of the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine Kenneth A. Suarez research grant.
Fraser’s specialties include robotic surgery, colonoscopy and EGD, open and laparoscopic hernia repair, appendectomy, cholecystectomy, mastectomy, gastric surgery, small bowel resection, colorectal surgery, liver biopsy, splenectomy, hemorrhoids, peritoneal dialysis catheter placement, thoracentesis/paracentesis, hemodialysis catheter placement, vascular access ports for chemotherapy, thyroid/parathyroid, lipoma removal, amputations and wound care.
He, his wife and their four children recently packed up and made the move to Paris from Arizona.
Fraser is now seeing patients at his office in the Paris Regional Medical Center pavilions. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, call 903-739-7570.
