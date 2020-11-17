NOV. 13-17

Structure Fire/Alarm

Nov. 15

2:59 to 3:10 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.

Nov. 16

8:22 to 8:33 a.m., 2466 FM 137.

10:51 to 11:08 a.m., 1605 Maple Ave.

4:25 to 4:45 p.m., 1104 16th St. SE.

Trash Fire

Nov. 14

10:33 to 10:33 a.m., CR 24800.

Nov. 15

6:12 to 6:22 p.., 2900 Carson Lane.

First Responder

Nov. 13

8:23 to 8:36 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.

10:30 to 10:45 a.m., 3392 Clarksville St.

3:38 to 4:15 p.m., Briarwood Drive.

Nov. 14

10:34 to 10:36 a.m., 141 30th St. NE.

12:15 to 1:09 p.m., 218 GWH PHA.

2:50 to 3 p.m., 100 N. Harrison.

Nov. 15

1:17 to 1:22 a.m., 900 11th St. NW.

2:01 to 2:23 a.m., 397 3rd St. NW.

12:48 to 1 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.

4:18 to 5:27 p.m., FM 1184/FM 1497.

Nov. 16

5:18-5:37 p.m., 1630 W. Henderson St.

6:50 to 7:11 p.m., 2466 FM 137.

10:45 to 11:05 p.m., 505 Grand Ave.

Nov. 17

1:37 to 1:46 a.m., 1388 W.

Kaufman St.

HAZ-MAT Incident

Nov. 15

7:29 to 7:44 p.m., 827 S. Main St.

Public Service

Nov. 13

3:20 to 4:15 p.m., 4755 FM 195.

Nov. 14

1:57 to 2:23 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.

3:41 to 4 p.m., 2915 Carson Lane.

11:36 to 11:52 p.m., 2970 Mahaffey Lane.

Nov. 15

1:57 to 2:23 p.m., 2145 40th St. SE.

5:43 to 5:51 p.m., 600 W. 42nd St.

