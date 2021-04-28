Dean Foster, 76, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in U.T. Southwest Hospital in Dallas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, where online condolences may be sent by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Dean was born on Sept. 4, 1944 in Graham, North Carolina, the son of Willard Garfield Foster and Helen Robertson Foster.
He served in the U.S. Army receiving the rank of Staff Sgt. Dean retired as Circulation Director for The Paris News.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bulla Foster, whom he married on July 25, 1981, in Burlington, North Carolina; sons, the love of his life, Brent Charles Foster and wife, Dr. Jennifer Foster, Brandon Drew Foster and Justin Dean Foster and wife, Margarita Mejia Foster. He lived for his grandchildren, Jeremy Kyle Foster and Avery Grace Foster; favorite paw buddies, his lab, Harley Sue, Scooter, Lillie, Tillie, Sir Finnigan Drake and Wilbur; sister, Annie Robertson; mother-in-law, Pauline Bulla; and brother-in-law, John Bulla and wife, Trish.
