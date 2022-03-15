Sandra Kay Moreno, of Bogata, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Paris, Texas.
She was born in Talco, Texas on May 27, 1945, to Leon and Claudine Landrith Gable.
Sandra leaves a lifetime of memories she shared with her loving family. She was of the Church of Christ Faith, a devoted wife and mother, and doting grandmother.
She had a great passion for her shoes, which she would buy in every color, and could be found shopping frequently at Bath and Body Works. One of her favorite things were her peanut butter and jelly sandwiches served with chocolate cake and of course diet Coke that she would often share with her sister.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Feliz Moreno, of Bogata, Texas; their children, Edie and Clay Tidwell, of Direct, Texas, Mark and Debbie Moreno, of Keller, Texas and Eric and Kathleen Moreno, of Rockwall, Texas; her grandchildren, Stephanie Tidwell-Jackson, Tyler Tidwell, Gwendolyn Cantu, Braden Moreno, Matthew Moreno, Erica Coulter and Alec Moreno; great-grandchildren, Landon Jackson, Emma Coulter, Corbin Coulter and Emberly Moreno; brother, Johnny Gable, of Mount Vernon, Texas; and a sister, Nelda Screws, of Bogata, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jean Wilson and Hazel Melton; and by her niece, Caryn Daniels.
Graveside services will be held at the pavilion in the Bogata Cemetery
at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, with Carey Gable officiating. A time of visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wood Haggard Funeral Home.
