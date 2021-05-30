The United Way of Lamar County is kicking off its Summer Reading Program, “Scavenger Hunting Books,” at 9 a.m. June 5 at Bywaters Park.
At the Kick-Off, an outside Scavenger Hunt will take place in the park, and free books and goody bags will be distributed. UWLC Educational Program Coordinator Sabrina Rosson will be at the event to explain how the summer reading program works, including the prizes that can be won. The program is open to all kids in pre-K through 6th grade.
For information, email srossonuwlc@gmail.com.
