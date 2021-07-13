Redneck Golf Tourn 19-2.jpg
Team Resource Management and Consulting poses for a photo at the 11th Annual Redneck Golf Tournament at Pine Ridge Golf Course on Saturday with proceeds going to Paris and Lamar County Habitat for Humanity.

Redneck Golf, one of the biggest fundraisers for the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity, will tee off in September, after last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been getting sponsors and teams signed up,” director Judy Martin said. “Right now we have 12 (teams) signed up, and we need a minimum of 18.”

The last time the event was held, it raised about $12,000, she said, and expenses have only gone up since then. Recently, the organization had to handle a $27,000 concrete bill, she added.

“Every little bit helps,” Martin said.

To sign up, call the organization’s office at 903-783-0599.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

