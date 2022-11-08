Patsy Ruth McCool

Patsy Ruth “Pat” McCool, age 90, of Paris, Texas passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Pat was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Paris, Texas to James Monroe Kent Sr. and Vesta Vera King Kent.
She worked at Campbell Soup before going into the caregiver field for over 30 years.
Pat became a self-taught artist and then took art lessons from Jamie Carter to improve her skills. She was a long time member of Ramseur Baptist Church and to the very end; she was looking forward to meeting her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Pat is survived by a son, Anthony Wayne McCool, of Powderly, Texas; a daughter, Vikki Ranee Jones, of Shreveport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Matthew McCool (Emilia), of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Nicholas McCool (Choday), of Germany, Joseph McCool, of Powderly, Texas, Jeff Barnett, of Sawyer, Oklahoma, Patrick Eady (Kristy), of Sulphur Springs, Texas, David Landers, of Paris, Texas, Tammy Landers Peugh (David), of Springtown, Texas, Brandon Godwin (Misty), of Anna, Texas, Morgan Landers Martin (Zach), of Austin, Texas and Hunter Landers (Alisa), of Paris, Texas; 28 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew. She also leaves behind many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Mark and Charley Etta “Tammie” Hodges and William Oscar and Ella Bertha Reddell Kent; a son, Charles Deryl Landers; a brother, Jimmie Kent; and a sister, Mary Jo Kent Hayden.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Bright-Holland Funeral Home was in charge of cremation arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.