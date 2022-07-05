JUL. 1 to JUL. 5
FD Assist EMS
Jul. 1
8:08 to 8:17 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
11:41 to 11:47 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
Jul. 2
12:17 to 12:29 a.m., 1571 W. Henderson St.
12:53 to 1:06 a.m., 109 19th St. NW.
1:45 to 1:56 a.m., 2598 Clark Lane.
4:37 to 4:48 a.m., 122 21st St SE.
9:36 to 10:07 a.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
12:51 to 1:05 p.m., W. Garrett Street.
7:08 to 7:19 p.m., 2155 Graham St.
7:42 to 8:51 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
8:52 to 9:02 p.m., 1337 19th St. NW.
9:51 to 10:01 p.m., 4700 Highway 82 E.
Jul. 3
10:52 to 11:07 a.m., 6-1 16th St. NE.
2:25 to 2:38 p.m., 845 6th St. SE.
6:27 to 6:47 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Jul. 4
2:18 to 2:34 a.m., 974 Cedar St.
4:43 to 5:02 a.m., 5015 34th St. NE.
Jul. 5
4:56 to 5:15 a.m., 846 S. Main St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jul. 1
12:26 to 1:34 p.m., 1167 Grove St.
8:10 to 8:12 p.m., 1250 17th St. NE.
Jul. 2
3:37 to 4 p.m., 125 Brown Ave.
Jul. 3
3:26 to 3:37 p.m., 405 5th St. SW.
Jul. 4
11:16 to 11:33 a.m., 180 N. Main St.
3:36 to 3:47 p.m., 460 19th St. SE.
10:42 to 11:03 p.m., 248 2nds St. SW.
Trash Fire
Jul. 4
Midnight to 12:44 a.m., 1828 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Fire
Jul. 4
9:15 to 9:47 a.m., 1635 W. Houston St.
12:53 to 1:18 ap.m., 3801 SE Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jul. 3
12:13 to 12:39 a.m., 347 Tigertown Road.
10:03 to 10:15 p.m., 1200 17th St. NW.
Jul. 4
12:10 to 12:27 a.m., 1800 Jefferson Road.
12:19 to 12:30 a.m., 1200 7th St. NW.
First Responder-Paris
Jul. 1
1:36 to 1:35 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Jul. 2
3:02 to 3:09 p.m., W. Kaufman St.
Jul. 3
12:04 to 12:22 a.m., 1025 28th St. NE.
3:54 to 3:54 p.m., 2366 Bonham St.
5:33 to 5:55 p.m., 705 33rd St. NE.
5:53 to 6:05 p.m., 3030 19th St. NW.
11:07 to 11:25 p.m., 3910 Clarksville St.
Jul. 4
2:40 to 3 a.m., 131 25th St. NW.
9:02 to 9:21 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
9:58 to 10:11 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
2:36 to 2:49 p.m., 1005 17th St. SE.
2:42 to 2:55 p.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
10:53 to 11:01 p.m., 380 31st St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Jul. 3
9:24 to 10:03 p.m., 3600 SW Loop 286.
10:05 to 10:05 p.m., 701 Jackson Ave.
Jul. 4
6:08 to 7:15 p.m., 2044 CR 42400.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Jul. 1
9:23 to 10 p.m., 1680 W. campbell St.
Public Service
Jul. 1
11:55 a.m., to 12:06 p.m., 1225 NE Loop 296.
12:02 to 12:36 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
Jul. 2
8:48 to 8:59 p.m., 3392 Clarksville St.
Jul. 3
12:21 to 12:37 a.m., 650 7th St. SW.
12:26 to 12:37 p.m., 2910 Ridgeview Road.
Jul. 4
4:37 to 4:50 a.m., 2910 Ridgeview Road.
10:04 to 10:44 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
