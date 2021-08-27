Terry Lynn Frazier, 60, of Hugo, Oklahoma, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Holt, the Rev. Mark Sanders and the Rev. Lavonda Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Kanawha Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Terry, the son of Robert Frazier and Myrl McCarver Frazier, was born on Nov. 17, 1960, in Tulia, Texas.
His career as a building and remodeling contractor spanned many years. Terry did work for many people over several counties.
He was a member of Paris Church of God and was a hardworking man of God.
His parents; a brother, Anthony Frazier; and a sister, Wenoka Gaines, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Natalie Capell Frazier, whom he married in 1996; his former wife, Ida Sierra; children, Nathan Frazier and wife, Leslie, Steve Frazier and wife, Gabby, Teya Frazier, Catlin Quillin, Meccah Frazier, Nathaniel Frazier, Beth Frazier, Tonya Frazier and husband, Bobby Fulton and William Conder and wife, Hope; grandchildren, Nathan Alexander Frazier, Aurora Frazier, Xavier Frazier, Zhaiden Frazier, Ambri Frazier, Alucard Frazier, Augustina Frazier, Arya Helmick, Aiden Frazier, Lexie Vaughn and Bethany Conder; one sister, Lahaunda Frazier Madrid and husband, Alex; and two brothers, Gerald Whitworth and wife, Pam; and Chief Robert Frazier; along with many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.