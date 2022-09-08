Larry Carl Womack, Sr., 71, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Bear Creek Senior Living in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A celebration of his life has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery.
Larry, the son of L. C. Womack and Wilma Carson Womack, was born on March 9, 1951, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School where he was on the 1968 team that went to the State Championships. He was an all-state offensive tackle and an all-district defensive tackle. In the fall of 1968, Paris High was classified AAAA, which at that time was the largest school classification in Texas. The fact that Larry was All State was very special. Larry received a full football scholarship to Texas Tech.
He worked as a ship captain in the Merchant Marines in his twenties and as a result traveled to many countries all over the world and met all kinds of people. He left the Merchant Marines and went to work at Kimberly-Clark, where he worked for 25 years. At Kimberly-Clark he was a process specialist and at one point was awarded a patent for his unique contribution to machine technology. While with Kimberly-Clark he was sent to England a number of times. He retired from Kimberly-Clark and for a time owned Rosie’s Antiques in downtown Paris. The store closed in 2010, and following that he enjoyed being retired.
His hobbies included deer and dove hunting, fishing and refinishing furniture. Larry was very good with his hands. He knew how to do plumbing, electric work, and was an excellent carpenter and bricklayer.
He was a real lover of dogs and raised English Bulldogs for a time.
Survivors include sons, Larry Womack Jr. and John Womack; one sister, Sherrie Williamson and husband, Preston; and a brother, Michael Womack and wife, Amy; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Preston Williamson, Mike Womack, Larry Womack Jr., John Cole and two of his football teammates, Larry Jordan and Mike Sanders. Honorary bearers will be Tommy Brewer and Zach Williamson.
