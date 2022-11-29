Sarah Joyce Williams, 85, of Biardstown, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery at Biardstown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. A reception, hosted by the family, will follow the graveside service at Friendship Baptist Church.
Mrs. Williams, the daughter of Leonard & Russie Adams Butler, was born May 23, 1937, in Clardy, TX.
She began working at Westinghouse when she graduated from high school. Later she owned and operated the Biardstown Store before beginning work at Chisum ISD where she retired.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, William David Williams, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1956, building 65 years of family and memories before his death on Aug. 22, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Marie Williams, and seven siblings, Sam Butler, Jack Butler, Harold Butler, Maeola Cluck, Ruby Fay Simmons, Ethleen Cross and Ray Butler.
Survivors include two sons, Lynn Williams, and wife, Kim, of Biardstown, and Donald Williams and Misty, of Biardstown; grandchildren, Brandon Williams ,of Biardstown, Derek Williams, and wife, Ashley, of Biardstown, and Jerry Williams, and wife, Jamie, of Paris; great grandchildren, Cole Williams, Kimber Williams, Ilee Williams, Ilia Williams, and Rayla Williams; four siblings, R. L. Butler, and wife, Liz, of Biardstown, Melvin Butler of Glory, Dean Butler, and wife, Peggy, of Clardy, and Kathleen Miller, and husband, Phillip, of Clardy, along with many nieces & nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be: Eddie Simmons, Darrell Barnes, Mike Butler, Kyle Miller, Craig Miller and Perry Duke.
