Charles E. Branum, 78, was called to his home above where he may reunite with his loved ones at 10 pm on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
“But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31.
Charles was born March 23, 1944, In Roxton, Texas, where he spent most of his young life, graduating from Roxton High and later moving to Arthur City, Texas, where he resided until 2010 when he became a resident of Powderly, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hammonds and Myrle Branum; his nephew, Ricky Clifton; and uncle, Roscoe Branum.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Amy Branum; his beloved fur baby, Rebel; his sister, Dorothy Clifton; and his niece, Teresa; two sons, Paul Kirkpatrick and wife, Danielle, and Dakota Easton; and two daughters, Mia Jackson and Brittany Kirkpatrick and his son-in-law, Josh Pate; and his beloved grandchildren, Kole Pate, Ryder Pate and Rylee Pate and Justin Lollar, grandson.
He retired from B&W (Babcock and Wilcox) of Paris, Texas, where he was a welder. He however wasn’t ready for retirement so he put in 12 years at Walmart until he retired from there as well. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He always had a horse to care for and take on trail rides. He loved camping and simply being outdoors. He spent his life putting in God’s work by the use of his hands. You wouldn’t catch Charles not being productive or helping others. He touched the lives of many as well as instilled morals into many. He was one of the good ones. Spending his life serving the Lord by serving others, always putting their needs before his own. He spent his retirement with his wife, children, and his grandkids who so dearly think the world of him.
We will have a ceremony in memory of his life at Sanders Cove on Saturday, May 14, 2022, starting at 3 p.m. You may contact Amy Branum with questions. Flowers may go to Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home or simply brought to the lake the day of.
“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.”
