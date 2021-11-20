Oma Marie Moody went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 18, 2021, surrounded by her family, at the age of 91.
Mrs. Moody was born on April 17, 1930, to Millard and Mary Savanah Vaughn Young in Spiro, Oklahoma.
She married Alva Moody on July 9, 1949, and they shared their lives together for the next 62 years. He preceded her in death on May 16, 2012. Together they raised seven children.
She was a seamstress by trade and loved sewing and quilting. She was a member of East Paris Baptist Church and was known as a sweet, kind, generous and godly lady. As a “Proverbs 31” type of woman, her husband experienced her value and her children “rise up and call her blessed.”
Funeral services were held at East Paris Baptist Church, Paris, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life Service followed at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Andrew Hayward officiating. Burial was held in Red Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Moody was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one son, Duel Moody. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Garry Moody and wife, Patricia, of Powderly, Teresa Smith and husband, Bruce, of Arkansas City, Kansas, Danny Moody and wife, Sherry, of Paris, Debra Clark and husband, Jimmy, of Clemmons, North Carolina, Tony Moody and wife, Debra, of Waxahachie and Mechelle Peters and husband, Curtis, of Paris. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many friends in Paris and the Mansfield, Texas area.
