The United Way of Lamar County Board of Directors unanimously voted on Thursday to give each of its partner agencies a $1,000 bonus.
“Our 2022 campaign currently has over $607,000 in pledges and donations. We wanted to share this surplus with all of our partner agencies,” executive director Jenny Wilson said. “This was a total surprise for our partner agencies, and that part was fun. We value the relationship we have with each of our nonprofit partners and support the important work they do. Being a United Way partner agency definitely has its rewards, but more importantly this investment into our community will benefit all the clients each agency serves.”
The 2022 United Way of Lamar County partner agencies include The King’s Daughters, the American Red Cross, The Boys and Girls Club, Boy Scouts, the Lamar County Child Welfare Board, the Lamar County Literacy Council, RSVP, The Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Horizon House, the Children’s Advocacy Center, Safe-T Agency, the REACH Center, Habitat for Humanity, Paris Metro, Downtown Food Pantry, CASA for Kids, and Tailored Rides.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying to become a United Way of Lamar County partner agency can email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org for information.
There are eight Republican candidates and five Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party's nominations to be a candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.