A crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Highway 82 near Farm-to-Market Road 38, leaving one dead, according to Department of Public Safety Officer Mark Tackett.
Laurie Chancellor, 48 years old, was driving a 2013 Kia passenger vehicle westbound when, for unknown reasons, she crossed over the center stripe into the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound vehicle.
"Miss Chancellor was killed in the crash," Tackett said. "The driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Chevy pick up, was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries."
