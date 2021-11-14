Evelyn Virginia Andrews

Evelyn V. “Ginger” Andrews, passed peacefully on Nov. 2, 2021, with her family beside her.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1932 in Clarksville, Texas.
In her youth, she was the leading scorer on the women’s basketball team of Powderly High School in Powderly, Texas.
She was a long-time member of St. Stephen’s Methodist Church in Arlington, Texas and enjoyed helping with the Fall Festival as well as making prayer shawls and playing Chicken Foot. Ginger found joy in gardening, crocheting, sewing and bowling. She delighted in her family immensely.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James R. Andrews; her parents, Thomas and Beatrice Farley; and her brother, James Farley, of Powderly, Texas.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Jim) Hardwicke, of Springfield, Missouri, Mike Andrews, of Grand Prairie, Texas, James R. Andrews Jr. (Stephanie), Boerne, Texas; and Barbara (Joe) Giunta of Keller, Texas; seven grandchildren, Connie Brown, Scott Hardwicke, Thomas Hardwicke, Eric Andrews, Ellen Andrews, Grant Giunta and Jacob Giunta; also by nine great-grandchildren.
The family wants to thank Brookdale Pecan Park for the loving care she received the past two years. We also are grateful for the compassionate care she received from St. Gabriel’s Hospice.
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.