Paris police responded to a motor vehicle burglary report in the 200 block of Stone Avenue at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday. Once on scene, officers located 11 vehicles that had been burglarized. The investigations continue.
Complainant reports online account hacking
Paris police spoke with the complainant of a fraud at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant told police she owned an online clothing store and someone had hacked her account, charging over $40,000 worth of merchandise to her account. The incident is under investigation.
Police: Family feud resulted in threat with knife
Paris police responded to an aggravated assault in the first block of West Washington Street at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported he and a relative had an argument about a week ago and on Wednesday, the relative came to his residence and produced a knife and threatened him with it.
The complainant was not injured in the altercation and the investigation continues, police said.
Home burglary under investigation
At 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of 28th Street NE. It was reported that the owner left the residence at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, and upon returning found that someone had entered the residence and stolen two saws and two boxes of flooring. The stolen items were valued at $895. The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 89 calls for service.
