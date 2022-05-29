Jerry Don Keen

Jerry Don “JD” Keen, 59, of Paris, Texas, lost his four-year battle with cancer on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
JD was born in Paris and spent his childhood and young adult years playing baseball. JD graduated from Paris High in 1980 and went on to learn carpentry and specialize in custom cabinet work for more than 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. JD also loved to cook and spend time with his friends and family.
JD was the youngest of three children and is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Keen and Lois Burks; and by his brother, Jimmy Keen.
JD is survived by his sister, Margie Bryer; two children, Jessee Keen and Kallee Chandler; and four grandchildren, Tyson, Cullen, Jarrah and Ellie.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Forest Chapel Church located at 5475 FM 197 Arthur City, Texas 75411.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses, doctors, volunteers and friends that did everything they could to help JD remain positive and have hope throughout his fight. He is missed, but JD would not want anyone being sad. Rather celebrate the life he lived, all of the good memories you shared with him, and the legacy he leaves behind for his family.
