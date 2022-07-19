Barry Gene Lollar, age 45, of Powderly, entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service is being planned for Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, with Dr. Tim Reger as officiant.
Cremation was under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Barry was born in Paris, Texas on Feb. 3, 1977, to Kenneth Norris Lollar and Kathy Jane Hamm.
He graduated from North Lamar High School in 1996. He was an intelligent young man and continued his studies at Paris Junior College and later at Texas Tech, studying chemistry.
He worked so hard to find his place in the world and ended up wearing many hats in his working life from respiratory therapy to working with his brother painting cabinets. Barry had a huge, giving heart and loved his family and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Ed Hamm; paternal grandparents; and a brother, Andy Lollar.
Barry is survived by his mother, Kathy Currin and husband, John and his children; his wife, Katherine Lollar; a stepson, Michael Hargis and his children; siblings, Paul Barnum and wife, Regie, Kenneth Lollar and wife, Cecelia, Robert Lollar and Cheryl Elaine; a grandmother, Katie Hamm; an aunt, Sherry Risinger and husband, Johnny; an uncle, Randy Hamm and wife, Ruthie; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Should you so desire, memorial donations in Barry’s name can be made to Baby Gunn’s Dog Rescue babygunns.org.
