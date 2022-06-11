Kids at the Sam Bell Maxey House got to take a trip back in time for a science experiment on optical illusions Thursday at the initial Sam’s Summer Science Series.
“I am trying to show them inventions that were created during Sam Bell Maxey’s lifetime,” said Elana Barton, a member of the Maxey house staff who led the kids on the STEM adventure. “I like the idea of them thinking about science together with history.”
After watching a video on thaumatropes, or magic circles, and how they affect the brain, the participants got to make one.
“It is a classical Victorian toy,” said Elana Barton, a member of the museum staff who led the session.
Sam Bell Maxey was a Mexican War veteran, a former Confederate general and future U.S. senator when his family moved into their new home on the south side of Paris in 1868, which was during the Victorian Era.
The thaumatropes were popularized by John Paris and the short video explained how the thaumatropes work. The thaumatropes are simple devices of two sturdy stock papers with a different image on each, say a bird on one and a cage on the other.
String is attached to either side of the circles which have been glued together.
Then the circles are spun around quickly to deceive the eyes into thinking the images are “actually” one.
According to the video, when an image is shown to the eyes, the retina responds to it for a fraction of one second. So, if a new image is shown before the other has faded, then the brain blends the two together.
The kids got to create their own thaumatropes and test them, and many were amazed, they said.
For Rico Escobedo, 10, it threw a wrench in the old “seeing is believing” saying.
“You can see one for real,” he said, knowing that it was two separate images he was looking at as his thaumatrope spun around.
“I think I am getting this,” said Braydon Shirey, 7, even though he looked a bit skeptical.
His older brother Brayden, 10, said that he had seen them before but he couldn’t remember where.
“I think they look cool,” said Jackson Bedford, 9, who added that he had had a great time learning about the “miracle wheels” and the Maxey house.
The middle Shirey brother, Brayson, 9, thought they were neat, but he was ready for other events at the house Barton mentioned to the program participants.
“I want to come to more, especially the water balloon one so I can cool off,” he said.
The Water Balloon Fest the youngster and others are looking forward to will be July 16 starting a 2 p.m., on the grounds and will feature various activities including a water balloon fight.
Barton also mentioned that there will be a Fairy Garden Workshop on June 25 at 2 p.m., and all age groups are invited to make a fairy garden.
That workshop will have a $10 charge for supplies and kids will have to make a reservation to participate.
One can make a reservation by calling 903-785-5716. The management asks that reservations should be made before June 22 so enough supplies for those registered can be purchased.
The Sam Summer Science Series will continue Thursdays through July 28 so that means seven more sessions of learning and creating.
“Each has a history lesson about the topic and the science behind it,” Barton said. “That will be followed by creating a craft.”
The topics for the remaining sessions are:
• June 16: Fingerprinting
• June 23: Morse Code
• June 30: Steam Engines
• July 7: Phenakistoscopes
• July 14: Airplanes
• July 21: Electricity & Light Bulbs
• July 28: Cars
