James Cecil Berryhill, 70, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with graveside services at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Antlers, Oklahoma. The Rev. Mike Fortenberry will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Mr. Berryhill, the son of Blois Lee Berryhill and Mary JoAnne Sturbich Berryhill, was born on July 11, 1950, in Alameda, California.
He worked in the criminal justice system, having spent a number of years as an investigator for the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office in Santa Clara, California.
He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and was honorably discharged. James was a member of the Elks Lodge and the Eagles Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Saffell Berryhill; a daughter, Katherine Berryhill; two step-children, Brandon Abbott and wife, Dorothy and Rebecca Peevy and husband, Alex; along with four grandchildren; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lamar County Adopt a Cop in memory of James.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.