The Paris Chapter of the NAACP and its Abandoned Black Cemetery Association plans several upcoming work days devoted to the cleaning of one of the three known abandoned cemeteries in Paris.
Work days of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 are set aside to clean the Greenwood/Baptist Cemetery located northwest of the Huhtamaki plant, 800 W. Center St.
Almost 600 graves can be found in the three cemeteries, which over the years have become landlocked and mostly abandoned, according to Thelma Dangerfield of the Lamar County Genealogy Society and spokeswoman for the Abandoned Black Cemetery Association.
Greenwood/Baptist Cemetery is the site of more than 300 graves while Benevolent Cemetery, located on Center Street at the end of 14th NE Street, has 199 graves and Cedar Hill Cemetery, near the former Boy Scout Office on NW Loop 286, is the site of 73 graves.
“Many black history makers rest in these cemeteries, which have been landlocked after at least 50 to 60 years of growth,” Dangerfield said. “For example, Harry Cuington, who fought in the Civil War with Gen. Sam Bell Maxey, is buried in Greenwood Baptist along with Lt. J.B. Burnett, US Army Medical Corps dentist, who died during World War I. Napoleon King, a World War I private and other veterans are there along with the progenitors of the Green, Clement and Bray families, and many more.
“Due to all the heavy vines that have grown around the headstones, we must use handheld tools, and we need all the help we can get,” Dangerfield said. “If you cannot make the above dates, let us know a convenient time for you, and other cleaning dates will be scheduled.”
For more information, call Marcus Yates at 903-272-5897, Herbert or Vanessa Preston at 903-249-7363 or Thelma Dangerfield at 903-401-9331 or the Lamar County Genealogy Society at 903-784-5020.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.