Blessing 4 stock.jpg

Workers are needed to clean up abandoned cemeteries.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

The Paris Chapter of the NAACP and its Abandoned Black Cemetery Association plans several upcoming work days devoted to the cleaning of one of the three known abandoned cemeteries in Paris.

Work days of Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 are set aside to clean the Greenwood/Baptist Cemetery located northwest of the Huhtamaki plant, 800 W. Center St.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.