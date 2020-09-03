AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is proposing changes to regulations regarding harmful or potentially harmful fish, shellfish and aquatic plants. The proposed changes significantly reorganize the existing rules to enhance accessibility, meet the changing needs of the regulated community, and address current and potential future threats posed by these exotic species.
The proposed rules will be published in the Texas Register no later than Oct. 2. At that time, comments on the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page until Nov. 9. The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 in Austin. Comments on the proposed changes also can be submitted to Ken Kurzawski at 512-389-4591, email: ken.kurzawski@tpwd.texas.gov.
Exotic species can become invasive, meaning they are causing or have potential to cause harm to the ecosystem, economy, or human health and quality of life. If exotic species are not detected until after introduction, the infestation can progress past the point when eradication is possible for some species. After that point, the infestation can quickly progress into costly, long-term treatment and control.
Regulations are an essential form of prevention against impacts from these species. TPWD regulations specify a prohibited species list, with the primary focus being prevention, and only a few species are allowed for use.
TPWD is proposing to add seven species to the controlled exotic species list, including four fish (stone moroko, European perch, Amur sleeper, Wels catfish) which are federally listed as injurious. These species are not currently present in the United States, but there is a high risk that they could be introduced and become established in Texas, resulting in harmful impacts. The addition of these species to the list would restore federal protections against their transport into Texas in the event they are introduced in the U.S.
The golden mussel, which is not presently in the U.S., are proposed for addition to the list due to a high risk of introduction, establishment, and impacts similar to those of zebra mussels. In addition, two aquatic plants, yellow and crested floating hearts, are proposed for addition to prevent their spread. These species were recently introduced to Texas and have become established, requiring management.
TPWD is also proposing some changes to rules governing possession of exotic species. Under these proposed changes, exotic fish and shellfish other than oysters, which must currently be beheaded or gutted, could also be possessed if gill-cut, killed using another means, frozen or packaged on ice. The requirement for oysters to be shucked or otherwise removed from their shells would remain in place. Possession and transport of zebra mussels attached to boats, alive or dead, remain prohibited to prevent their spread.
Additionally, proposed changes address the needs of pond and landowners. These new rules would allow the possession and transport of exotic plants, zebra mussels, and applesnails by pond and lakefront landowners for the purposes of disposal without a permit if securely contained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.