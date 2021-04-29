The regular season wrapped up earlier this week for softball teams across the Red River Valley, and after a tremendous season, quite a few have punched their tickets for postseason play, which kicks off today.
One of the most dominant softball teams in all of Texas is the North Lamar Pantherettes, who won their fourth consecutive district championship this year, and did so without losing a single game.
Their playoff journey begins today in Quitman, as they take on Kilgore at 6 p.m..
They aren’t the only Red River Valley team that blitzed through district play undefeated, however. Also similarly dominating in the regular season was the Cooper Dogettes. They are set to play a one-game playoff against a fellow Red River Valley squad, the Honey Grove Lady Warriors, today in a neutral-site one-game playoff being played at Chisum High School at 6 p.m.
The Prairiland Patriots start the playoffs at home today at 6 p.m., taking on Bells before heading to Bells for the second and potential third games of the opening-round series on Friday.
Two Red River County teams each made the playoffs, with the Detroit Lady Eagles earning the third seed in their district and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels locking up the fourth.
Detroit will play Linden-Kildare today and Friday. with the games slated to be played at Paul Pewitt High School. Today’s game starts at 6:30 p.m.
Rivercrest will play McLeod today and Friday, with the potential third game to be played Saturday if necessary. All three games will be played at Hughes Springs. Today’s game is set to begin at 6 p.m., with Friday’s game slated to begin at 5 p.m.
The Paris Ladycats are in the playoffs for the first time in several years, and their opening round begins Friday against Bullard, with the second game of the series to be played Saturday. Both games will be played at Grand Saline. The Friday game has a start time of 7 p.m., while Saturday’s game will kick off at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.