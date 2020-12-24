On Tuesday night, the Lamar County Precinct 3 constable noticed a suspicious vehicle sitting abandoned in the 5400 block of FM 79 in an area of recent burglaries. Lamar County sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist and started checking nearby properties and shop buildings.
At one of the buildings, a deputy heard noises coming from behind and went to investigate. He found a man in the woods with a flashlight and detained him. Sounds of another person in the woods could be heard but deputies were unable to locate anyone. The property owner arrived and said the man did not have permission to be there.
Deputies located property on the man the owner identified as his. Joshua Adam Westbrook, 35, was placed under arrest for burglary of a building and transported to the Lamar County Jail.
A short time later, Lamar County deputies found 33-year-old Jason Seth Westbrook walking a few miles away from the burglary and placed him under arrest for an unrelated misdemeanor. He was taken to the county jail, where he deputies said he talked about burglarizing the building with his cousin and fleeing the scene once deputies arrived. His charges were upgraded to include burglary of a building. this investigation is ongoing.
“This is a great example of the cooperation that we have between agencies in Lamar County,” Sheriff Scott Cass said. “With this cooperation and the tenacity of the deputies involved, these two individuals were arrested and property was returned to the rightful owner. I want to commend all involved for the great job done taking these burglars off our streets and keeping our county safe.”
