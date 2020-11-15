State academic testing is right around the corner, and just like everything else with this odd year, administrators from the state down to the local level are in “wait and see” mode.
On Nov. 5, the state issued an updated December 2020 STAAR administration guidance through the Texas Education Agency for schools to use, including instructions for students who are still learning remotely and answering questions about quarantining.
“TEA is pursuing options for a waiver of participation as it relates to federal accountability and will continue to seek additional flexibility for the spring 2021 state assessments,” the guide states. “More information will be shared when available.”
The guidelines allow for end-of-course examinations for those required for graduation. It even answered the question of how students still receiving remote instruction would take the test.
“To ensure equity for all students, a student must be present at a monitored testing session and must be supervised by a trained test administrator to participate in the Texas assessment program,” it said.
The state is giving online testing a two-week window so districts have more flexibility in scheduling assessments and so all eligible students can get tested. However, the same does not apply for in-person instruction.
“TEA is not able to extend the paper testing window to two weeks because of the time required to ship, process, and score paper testing materials and maintain reporting dates. Districts should continue to follow local and state guidance to ensure proper social distancing and handling of materials,” it said.
For students participating in in-person instruction, and so everyone can socially distance properly, the state is allowing districts to set up alternative testing sites other than the home campus, in places such as performing arts centers, rec centers and any other “learning centers” the district may have previously set up. For all students testing online, the district must ensure there is sufficient internet bandwidth available.
The guidelines even include instructions for what to do if a student is quarantining, which is the district should mark them absent and submit a medical exclusion at the end of the testing window.
Not nearly as many students test in December as they do in the spring testing session, and the document states the Texas Education Agency is monitoring Covid-19 cases.
“The Texas Education Agency will continue to evaluate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic across the state and provide additional guidance for spring 2021 state assessments closer to the administration dates,” the guidelines said.
