Paris Regional Medical Center has released a new video discussing the making, effectiveness and mechanics of the new Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines.
“I have Dr. (Chris) Prakash here … because he made me feel totally comfortable about the vaccine,” PRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amanda Green said in the video. “He’s an oncologist and they have used mRNA technology for cancers for a long time.”
The new vaccines don’t contain a weakened version of the virus, like many traditional vaccines do. Instead it uses a strand of mRNA to push the body and the cells to create an immunity response.
“To many people, it’s a new technology,” Prakash said. “The thing about mRNA is I like to think of it as a Snapchat message. So, a lot of times what happens, our bodies, our cells, have 15,000 mRNA messages to carry out different functions in the body. This mRNA that is going to be in the vaccine will basically tell the human cell to make the spy protein.”
The mRNA protein will be suspended in a lipid capsule, he told Green, who clarified that a lipid capsule is a “fat bubble.” Once in the body, the protein will force different proteins to help fight off the virus.
“A lot of people think antibodies are the only way you can fight off the infection, but actually there is a more important immune response, which is the T-cell,” Prakash said.
The T-cell, he added, is more of a long-range response to fighting off infection. Prakash said even people who have contracted Covid-19 should get the vaccine, he said, because the natural immunity to come from having had the disease might only last a few months. Scientists are hoping that the vaccine will trigger a much longer immunity period, he said.
Both vaccines available on the market don’t have a weakened or dead version of the virus, like many traditional vaccines do, such as the flu or chicken pox virus, he said.
The vaccine does require a booster to get the full effectiveness of the treatment. The first shot only gives up to 40% protection from the vaccine.
Both doctors noted that after initially getting the vaccine, many experience flu-like symptoms.
The video went into deeper explanation about how it works, where it has been delivered so far in Texas, PRMC’s allotted dosages and more.
